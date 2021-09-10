PREP VOLLEYBALL= Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 Riverside def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 Sioux County def. Creek…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-20, 25-9

Riverside def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19

Wallace def. Minatare, 25-7, 25-7, 25-12

Bellevue East Invitational=

Pool A=

Bellevue West def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-13

Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-11

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-27, 26-24

Columbus def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-14

Pool B=

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-10

