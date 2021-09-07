9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 11:11 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 64 44 .593
Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 13½
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 64 .407 20
Hartford (Colorado) 37 70 .346 26½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 68 40 .630
Bowie (Baltimore) 62 45 .579
Erie (Detroit) 59 50 .541
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 50 .510 13
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 53 53 .500 14
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 67 .380 27

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, canc.

Hartford 5, Reading 4

Erie 3, Harrisburg 2

Somerset 7, Bowie 3

Altoona 7, Akron 2

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1st game, canc.

Binghamton at Portland, 2nd game, canc.

Erie 4, Altoona 2

Somerset 4, Hartford 1

Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3

Akron 5, Richmond 1

New Hampshire at Reading, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

