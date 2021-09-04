CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 10:30 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 62 44 .585
Portland (Boston) 60 45 .571
New Hampshire (Toronto) 49 54 .476 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 44 63 .411 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 36 69 .343 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 67 39 .632
Bowie (Baltimore) 61 44 .581
Erie (Detroit) 57 50 .533 10½
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 12½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 52 .500 14
Harrisburg (Washington) 41 65 .387 26

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 8, New Hampshire 3, 1st game

Portland 9, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game

Harrisburg 9, Erie 6

Reading 10, Hartford 5

Bowie 6, Somerset 3

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Akron 3, Altoona 0

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 8, Erie 1

Reading 5, Hartford 2

Somerset 4, Bowie 1

Portland 7, New Hampshire 1

Akron 2, Altoona 0

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 2, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

