Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|60
|45
|.571
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|49
|54
|.476
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|53
|.465
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|44
|63
|.411
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|36
|69
|.343
|25½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|61
|44
|.581
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|57
|50
|.533
|10½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|12½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|52
|.500
|14
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|41
|65
|.387
|26
___
|Friday’s Games
Portland 8, New Hampshire 3, 1st game
Portland 9, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game
Harrisburg 9, Erie 6
Reading 10, Hartford 5
Bowie 6, Somerset 3
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
Akron 3, Altoona 0
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg 8, Erie 1
Reading 5, Hartford 2
Somerset 4, Bowie 1
Portland 7, New Hampshire 1
Akron 2, Altoona 0
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, canc.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 2, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
