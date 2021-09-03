CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Chara, Mora score, Timbers beat Dynamo 2-0

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 10:19 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Yimmi Chará and Felipe Mora each scored and the Portland Timbers beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Friday night.

Portland (9-10-3) extended Houston’s club-record winless run to 16 games. The Dynamo (3-10-10) have not won since May 22.

Chará scored in the 15th minute. Goalkeeper Michael Nelson denied Mora’s header, but Chará was first to the loose ball in front of the net.

Five minutes later, Mora scored on a penalty kick as Nelson dove the wrong way.

Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark got his fourth shutout.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

