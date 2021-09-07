9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Belgium’s Carrasco, Witsel and Courtois out of qualifier

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 10:25 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium players Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel and Thibaut Courtois have been released back to their clubs ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Wednesday.

The trio did not travel with the squad to Kazan, Russia, where the game was switched due to sanctions against the Minsk government.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will also have to deal with the absence of Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier, who left the national team after they beat the Czech Republic 3-0 on Sunday.

Belgium leads Europe Group E by six points from the Czechs. Belarus trails by 10 points.

