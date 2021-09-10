All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9 New York 78 62 .557 10 Toronto 77 62 .554 10½ Baltimore 45 94 .324 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 80 60 .571 _ Cleveland 69 69 .500 10 Detroit 66 75 .468 14½ Kansas City 63 77 .450 17 Minnesota 62 78 .443 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 58 .583 _ Oakland 76 64 .543 5½ Seattle 76 64 .543 5½ Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ Texas 51 88 .367 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 65 .532 _ Philadelphia 71 69 .507 3½ New York 70 71 .496 5 Miami 59 81 .421 15½ Washington 58 82 .414 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 St. Louis 71 68 .511 14 Chicago 65 76 .461 21 Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 90 50 .643 _ Los Angeles 88 53 .624 2½ San Diego 74 65 .532 15½ Colorado 64 77 .454 26½ Arizona 45 95 .321 45

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

