All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 86 50 .632 _ New York 78 57 .578…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 86 50 .632 _ New York 78 57 .578 7½ Boston 79 59 .572 8 Toronto 72 62 .537 13 Baltimore 42 92 .313 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 79 57 .581 _ Cleveland 67 66 .504 10½ Detroit 64 73 .467 15½ Kansas City 60 75 .444 18½ Minnesota 58 77 .430 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 79 56 .585 _ Oakland 74 62 .544 5½ Seattle 74 62 .544 5½ Los Angeles 68 68 .500 11½ Texas 47 88 .348 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 64 .526 _ Philadelphia 69 66 .511 2 New York 68 68 .500 3½ Miami 57 79 .419 14½ Washington 56 79 .415 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 83 54 .606 _ Cincinnati 73 64 .533 10 St. Louis 69 65 .515 12½ Chicago 62 75 .453 21 Pittsburgh 48 88 .353 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 50 .632 _ San Francisco 86 50 .632 _ San Diego 72 64 .529 14 Colorado 63 73 .463 23 Arizona 45 92 .328 41½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 10, Oakland 8

Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 8, Arizona 5

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

San Diego 10, Houston 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4

Colorado 7, Atlanta 6

Seattle 8, Arizona 5

San Diego 10, Houston 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

