CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 86 50 .632 _
New York 78 57 .578
Boston 79 59 .572 8
Toronto 72 62 .537 13
Baltimore 42 92 .313 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 57 .581 _
Cleveland 67 66 .504 10½
Detroit 64 73 .467 15½
Kansas City 60 75 .444 18½
Minnesota 58 77 .430 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 79 56 .585 _
Oakland 74 62 .544
Seattle 74 62 .544
Los Angeles 68 68 .500 11½
Texas 47 88 .348 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 64 .526 _
Philadelphia 69 66 .511 2
New York 68 68 .500
Miami 57 79 .419 14½
Washington 56 79 .415 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 83 54 .606 _
Cincinnati 73 64 .533 10
St. Louis 69 65 .515 12½
Chicago 62 75 .453 21
Pittsburgh 48 88 .353 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 50 .632 _
San Francisco 86 50 .632 _
San Diego 72 64 .529 14
Colorado 63 73 .463 23
Arizona 45 92 .328 41½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 10, Oakland 8

Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 8, Arizona 5

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

San Diego 10, Houston 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4

Colorado 7, Atlanta 6

Seattle 8, Arizona 5

San Diego 10, Houston 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up