All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|86
|50
|.632
|_
|New York
|78
|57
|.578
|7½
|Boston
|79
|59
|.572
|8
|Toronto
|72
|62
|.537
|13
|Baltimore
|42
|92
|.313
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|79
|57
|.581
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|66
|.504
|10½
|Detroit
|64
|73
|.467
|15½
|Kansas City
|60
|75
|.444
|18½
|Minnesota
|58
|77
|.430
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|56
|.585
|_
|Oakland
|74
|62
|.544
|5½
|Seattle
|74
|62
|.544
|5½
|Los Angeles
|68
|68
|.500
|11½
|Texas
|47
|88
|.348
|32
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|64
|.526
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|66
|.511
|2
|New York
|68
|68
|.500
|3½
|Miami
|57
|79
|.419
|14½
|Washington
|56
|79
|.415
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|Cincinnati
|73
|64
|.533
|10
|St. Louis
|69
|65
|.515
|12½
|Chicago
|62
|75
|.453
|21
|Pittsburgh
|48
|88
|.353
|34½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|50
|.632
|_
|San Francisco
|86
|50
|.632
|_
|San Diego
|72
|64
|.529
|14
|Colorado
|63
|73
|.463
|23
|Arizona
|45
|92
|.328
|41½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 10, Oakland 8
Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 4
Boston 4, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 7
Seattle 8, Arizona 5
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
San Diego 10, Houston 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Alexy 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4
Colorado 7, Atlanta 6
Seattle 8, Arizona 5
San Diego 10, Houston 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
