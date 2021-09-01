All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 84 48 .636 _ New York 76 56 .576…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 84 48 .636 _ New York 76 56 .576 8 Boston 75 59 .560 10 Toronto 69 62 .527 14½ Baltimore 41 90 .313 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 77 56 .579 _ Cleveland 65 64 .504 10 Detroit 62 71 .466 15 Kansas City 59 72 .450 17 Minnesota 58 74 .439 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 54 .591 _ Oakland 73 59 .553 5 Seattle 71 62 .534 7½ Los Angeles 66 67 .496 12½ Texas 47 85 .356 31

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 61 .534 _ Philadelphia 68 64 .515 2½ New York 65 67 .492 5½ Washington 55 76 .420 15 Miami 55 78 .414 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 52 .609 _ Cincinnati 71 62 .534 10 St. Louis 67 63 .515 12½ Chicago 58 75 .436 23 Pittsburgh 48 84 .364 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 84 48 .636 _ Los Angeles 84 49 .632 ½ San Diego 71 62 .534 13½ Colorado 60 72 .455 24 Arizona 44 90 .328 41

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

