All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _ New York 89 67 .571…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _ New York 89 67 .571 8 Boston 88 68 .564 9 Toronto 87 69 .558 10 Baltimore 50 106 .321 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 88 68 .564 _ Cleveland 76 79 .490 11½ Detroit 75 80 .484 12½ Kansas City 71 84 .458 16½ Minnesota 69 87 .442 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 91 65 .583 _ Seattle 86 70 .551 5 Oakland 85 71 .545 6 Los Angeles 74 82 .474 17 Texas 57 99 .365 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 83 72 .535 _ Philadelphia 81 75 .519 2½ New York 73 82 .471 10 Miami 64 91 .413 19 Washington 64 92 .410 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 94 62 .603 _ St. Louis 87 69 .558 7 Cincinnati 81 75 .519 13 Chicago 67 89 .429 27 Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 _ z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2 San Diego 78 78 .500 24 Colorado 71 84 .458 30½ Arizona 50 106 .321 52

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.