U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

Friday At Westchester Country Club Harrison, N.Y. Yardage: 6,423; Par: 72 Quarterfinal

Valentina Rossi, Argentina (144) def. Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (145), 19 holes.

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei (148) def. Cara Heisterkamp, Westlake, Ohio (149), 4 and 3.

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (150) def. Emily Mahar, Australia (147), 6 and 5.

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (144) def. Kan Bunnabodee, Thailand (143), 3 and 2.

