CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 1:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 49 40 .551
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 48 41 .539 1
Round Rock (Texas) 42 47 .472 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 41 48 .461 8
El Paso (San Diego) 36 52 .409 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 53 37 .589
Tacoma (Seattle) 51 39 .567 2
Las Vegas (Oakland) 46 44 .511 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 42 47 .472 10½
Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 51 .427 14½

___

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 3

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Albuquerque 2, Sugar Land 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 0

El Paso 12, Reno 11

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 10 El Paso 7

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 4

Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.

Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up