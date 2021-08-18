Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|49
|40
|.551
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|41
|.539
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|47
|.472
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|41
|48
|.461
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|36
|52
|.409
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|51
|39
|.567
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|46
|44
|.511
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|42
|47
|.472
|10½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|38
|51
|.427
|14½
|Monday’s Games
Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 3
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Albuquerque 2, Sugar Land 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 0
El Paso 12, Reno 11
|Tuesday’s Games
Reno 10 El Paso 7
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 1
Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 4
Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.
Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 4
|Wednesday’s Games
|Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
