Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 49 40 .551 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 48 41 .539 1 Round Rock (Texas) 42 47 .472 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 41 48 .461 8 El Paso (San Diego) 36 52 .409 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 53 37 .589 — Tacoma (Seattle) 51 39 .567 2 Las Vegas (Oakland) 46 44 .511 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 42 47 .472 10½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 51 .427 14½

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 3

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Albuquerque 2, Sugar Land 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 0

El Paso 12, Reno 11

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 10 El Paso 7

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 4

Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.

Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

