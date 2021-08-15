CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 7:48 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 47 39 .547
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 46 41 .529
Round Rock (Texas) 42 45 .483
Albuquerque (Colorado) 40 46 .465 7
El Paso (San Diego) 35 50 .412 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 51 36 .586
Tacoma (Seattle) 51 36 .586
Las Vegas (Oakland) 43 44 .494 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 41 47 .466 10½
Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 50 .432 13½

___

Saturday Games

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 8

Reno 8, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 4

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

