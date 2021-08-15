Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|47
|39
|.547
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|41
|.529
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|45
|.483
|5½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|40
|46
|.465
|7
|El Paso (San Diego)
|35
|50
|.412
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|43
|44
|.494
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|41
|47
|.466
|10½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|38
|50
|.432
|13½
___
|Saturday Games
Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3
Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3
Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 8
Reno 8, El Paso 3
Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 4
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
