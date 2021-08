Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 52 40 .565 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 51 42…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 52 40 .565 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 51 42 .548 1½ Omaha (Kansas City) 49 42 .538 2½ Columbus (Cleveland) 43 48 .473 8½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 49 .467 9 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 40 52 .435 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 55 .402 15 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 35 .607 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36 .600 ½ Worcester (Boston) 48 45 .516 8 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 42 48 .467 12½ Rochester (Washington) 36 52 .409 17½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 36 54 .400 18½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 59 33 .641 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 53 40 .570 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 52 41 .559 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 43 .538 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 44 49 .473 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 38 53 .418 20½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 34 58 .370 25

___

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1st game, ccd.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 2nd game, ppd.

Charlotte 9, Norfolk 5, 1st game

Charlotte 5, Norfolk 5, 2nd game, 8 innings

Gwinnett 4, Louisville 1

Scranton/W-B 9, Worcester 1

Durham 8, Jacksonville 7, 10 innings

Toledo 6, Indianapolis 0

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.

Iowa 11, St. Paul 7, 10 innings

Columbus 7, Omaha 5, 10 innings

Memphis 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1, 1st game

Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game

Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3, 1st game

Scranton/W-B 5 Worcester 0, 2nd game

Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 2, 1st game

Lehigh 4, Rochester 3, 2nd game

Gwinnett 8, Louisville 1

Durham 10, Jacksonville 4

Norfolk 11, Charlotte 6

Toledo 5, Indianapolis 2

St. Paul 9, Iowa 4

Columbus 8, Omaha 3

Memphis 12, Nashville 11, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

