Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|46
|40
|.535
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|42
|44
|.488
|6½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|37
|47
|.440
|10½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|48
|.435
|11
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|34
|52
|.395
|14½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|52
|32
|.619
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|50
|32
|.610
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|46
|38
|.548
|6
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|39
|45
|.464
|13
|Rochester (Washington)
|33
|49
|.402
|18
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|54
|.357
|22
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|50
|37
|.575
|5½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|49
|38
|.563
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|49
|38
|.563
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|40
|46
|.465
|15
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|34
|50
|.405
|20
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|55
|.360
|24
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 7, Columbus 4
Syracuse 11, Worcester 4
Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game
Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game
Nashville 8, Louisville 5
Buffalo 5, Rochester 0
Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8
St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9
Iowa 12, Omaha 7
|Thursday’s Games
Louisville 13, Nashville 3
Syracuse at Worcester, ppd.
Buffalo 4, Rochester 3
Scranton/W-B 10, Lehigh Valley 3
Memphis 7, Norfolk 6,
Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 4
St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2
Gwinnett 3, Durham 0
Toledo at Columbus, ppd.
Omaha 2, Iowa 1
|Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
