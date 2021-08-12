CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 11:29 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 48 37 .565
Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565
St. Paul (Minnesota) 46 40 .535
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 44 .488
Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 48 .435 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 34 52 .395 14½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 52 32 .619
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 50 32 .610 1
Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548 6
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 45 .464 13
Rochester (Washington) 33 49 .402 18
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 31 .640
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 37 .575
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 49 38 .563
Jacksonville (Miami) 49 38 .563
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15
Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 31 55 .360 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 7, Columbus 4

Syracuse 11, Worcester 4

Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game

Nashville 8, Louisville 5

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8

St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9

Iowa 12, Omaha 7

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 13, Nashville 3

Syracuse at Worcester, ppd.

Buffalo 4, Rochester 3

Scranton/W-B 10, Lehigh Valley 3

Memphis 7, Norfolk 6,

Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 4

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

Gwinnett 3, Durham 0

Toledo at Columbus, ppd.

Omaha 2, Iowa 1

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

