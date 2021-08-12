Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 48 37 .565 — Toledo (Detroit) 48 37…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 48 37 .565 — Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 46 40 .535 2½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 44 .488 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 48 .435 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 34 52 .395 14½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 52 32 .619 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 50 32 .610 1 Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548 6 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 45 .464 13 Rochester (Washington) 33 49 .402 18 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 22 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 31 .640 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 37 .575 5½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 49 38 .563 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 49 38 .563 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 31 55 .360 24

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 7, Columbus 4

Syracuse 11, Worcester 4

Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game

Nashville 8, Louisville 5

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8

St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9

Iowa 12, Omaha 7

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 13, Nashville 3

Syracuse at Worcester, ppd.

Buffalo 4, Rochester 3

Scranton/W-B 10, Lehigh Valley 3

Memphis 7, Norfolk 6,

Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 4

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

Gwinnett 3, Durham 0

Toledo at Columbus, ppd.

Omaha 2, Iowa 1

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

