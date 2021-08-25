CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Roglic wins Vuelta stage…

Roglic wins Vuelta stage as Eiking holds on to overall lead

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 12:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALDEPEÑAS DE JAÉN, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb Wednesday to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking.

Roglic went past Enric Mas in the final meters of the 133.6-kilometer (83-mile) 11th stage in southern Spain. The two-time defending champion also won the first Vuelta stage.

It was the seventh career stage win at the Vuelta for Roglic, the Slovenian rider from team Jumbo-Visma. He relinquished the leader’s red jersey after crashing near the end of the 10th stage on Tuesday. He is now third, less than two minutes behind Eiking, with the three-week Grand Tour race just past the halfway point.

Guillaume Martin stayed second overall, less than a minute behind Eiking. Mas remained in fourth place, ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP

How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

Army hopes Big Data Platform enables deeper analysis across bigger datasets

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up