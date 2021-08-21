Red Bulls-New York FC game postponed by Henri

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC was postponed Saturday night because of soggy field conditions.

Heavy rain from Tropic Storm Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off.

The game has not been rescheduled with the All-Star game set for Wednesday.

