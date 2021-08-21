CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Red Bulls-New York FC game postponed by Henri

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 11:08 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC was postponed Saturday night because of soggy field conditions.

Heavy rain from Tropic Storm Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off.

The game has not been rescheduled with the All-Star game set for Wednesday.

