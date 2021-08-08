2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Polster, Bou scores as Revolution beat Union 2-1

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 8:18 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season, Gustavo Bou also scored and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Sunday.

Bou, whose 11 goals this season are tied with Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz for most in MLS this season, had his penalty shot stopped but slammed home the rebound into an open net to cap the scoring in the 39th minute.

Polster’s goal gave New England (12-3-4) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute before Paxten Aaronson tied the score in the 31st. It was the 17-year-old Aaronson’s first MLS goal in his first career start.

Philadelphia (7-5-7) is winless in seven straight away matches (D4 L2). The Union haven’t had a longer winless run on the road since a 16-game drought from May 2017 to May 2018 (D4 L12).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

