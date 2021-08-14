PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

Saturday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million Third Round Scores from the $6,400,000…

Saturday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million

Third Round Scores from the $6,400,000

2021 Wyndham Championship

played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC

This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Third Round

Russell Henley 62-64-69—195

Tyler McCumber 65-67-66—198

Branden Grace 66-69-64—199

Roger Sloan 71-64-64—199

Kevin Kisner 65-68-66—199

Kevin Na 68-64-67—199

Scott Piercy 64-66-69—199

Rory Sabbatini 66-64-69—199

Adam Scott 66-70-64—200

Hudson Swafford 64-69-67—200

Kevin Streelman 66-66-68—200

Justin Rose 66-65-69—200

Tyler Duncan 69-62-69—200

Webb Simpson 65-65-70—200

Will Zalatoris 68-68-65—201

Brendon Todd 69-67-65—201

Ben Taylor 68-68-65—201

Adam Hadwin 64-71-66—201

Sungjae Im 66-68-67—201

Si Woo Kim 66-68-67—201

Sung Kang 64-69-68—201

Sebastián Muñoz 66-67-68—201

Harry Higgs 70-67-65—202

K.H. Lee 67-68-67—202

Cameron Percy 67-67-68—202

John Augenstein 68-65-69—202

Chris Kirk 64-69-69—202

C.T. Pan 68-69-66—203

Anirban Lahiri 67-69-67—203

Nick Taylor 65-71-67—203

Aaron Wise 66-70-67—203

Byeong Hun An 69-66-68—203

Denny McCarthy 65-69-69—203

Mackenzie Hughes 70-63-70—203

Brian Stuard 65-66-72—203

Sepp Straka 66-71-67—204

Matt Kuchar 66-67-71—204

Alex Smalley 68-64-72—204

Johnson Wagner 68-69-68—205

Brice Garnett 69-68-68—205

Kevin Tway 66-71-68—205

Russell Knox 74-63-68—205

Beau Hossler 68-69-68—205

Mark Hubbard 67-70-68—205

Brian Gay 70-66-69—205

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-71—205

David Lingmerth 68-67-70—205

Harold Varner III 67-67-71—205

Jhonattan Vegas 65-68-72—205

Sam Ryder 68-65-72—205

Chesson Hadley 68-69-69—206

Matt Jones 69-68-69—206

Rob Oppenheim 66-71-69—206

Bubba Watson 67-69-70—206

Jason Dufner 71-65-70—206

Keith Mitchell 67-68-71—206

Camilo Villegas 68-67-71—206

Tommy Fleetwood 66-68-72—206

Mark Anderson 66-71-70—207

Austin Eckroat 68-69-70—207

Richy Werenski 67-70-70—207

James Hahn 68-67-72—207

Erik van Rooyen 65-69-73—207

Bronson Burgoon 65-68-74—207

Robert MacIntyre 69-68-71—208

Michael Kim 67-69-72—208

Seamus Power 67-70-72—209

Andrew Landry 65-72-72—209

Michael Gligic 65-71-73—209

Nelson Ledesma 69-67-74—210

Ben Martin 67-67-76—210

Chris Baker 67-70-74—211

Nate Lashley 68-68-75—211

Rafael Campos 66-70-77—213

