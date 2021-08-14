PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Purse: $6.4 Million
Third Round Scores from the $6,400,000
2021 Wyndham Championship
played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.
|Third Round
Russell Henley 62-64-69—195
Tyler McCumber 65-67-66—198
Branden Grace 66-69-64—199
Roger Sloan 71-64-64—199
Kevin Kisner 65-68-66—199
Kevin Na 68-64-67—199
Scott Piercy 64-66-69—199
Rory Sabbatini 66-64-69—199
Adam Scott 66-70-64—200
Hudson Swafford 64-69-67—200
Kevin Streelman 66-66-68—200
Justin Rose 66-65-69—200
Tyler Duncan 69-62-69—200
Webb Simpson 65-65-70—200
Will Zalatoris 68-68-65—201
Brendon Todd 69-67-65—201
Ben Taylor 68-68-65—201
Adam Hadwin 64-71-66—201
Sungjae Im 66-68-67—201
Si Woo Kim 66-68-67—201
Sung Kang 64-69-68—201
Sebastián Muñoz 66-67-68—201
Harry Higgs 70-67-65—202
K.H. Lee 67-68-67—202
Cameron Percy 67-67-68—202
John Augenstein 68-65-69—202
Chris Kirk 64-69-69—202
C.T. Pan 68-69-66—203
Anirban Lahiri 67-69-67—203
Nick Taylor 65-71-67—203
Aaron Wise 66-70-67—203
Byeong Hun An 69-66-68—203
Denny McCarthy 65-69-69—203
Mackenzie Hughes 70-63-70—203
Brian Stuard 65-66-72—203
Sepp Straka 66-71-67—204
Matt Kuchar 66-67-71—204
Alex Smalley 68-64-72—204
Johnson Wagner 68-69-68—205
Brice Garnett 69-68-68—205
Kevin Tway 66-71-68—205
Russell Knox 74-63-68—205
Beau Hossler 68-69-68—205
Mark Hubbard 67-70-68—205
Brian Gay 70-66-69—205
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-71—205
David Lingmerth 68-67-70—205
Harold Varner III 67-67-71—205
Jhonattan Vegas 65-68-72—205
Sam Ryder 68-65-72—205
Chesson Hadley 68-69-69—206
Matt Jones 69-68-69—206
Rob Oppenheim 66-71-69—206
Bubba Watson 67-69-70—206
Jason Dufner 71-65-70—206
Keith Mitchell 67-68-71—206
Camilo Villegas 68-67-71—206
Tommy Fleetwood 66-68-72—206
Mark Anderson 66-71-70—207
Austin Eckroat 68-69-70—207
Richy Werenski 67-70-70—207
James Hahn 68-67-72—207
Erik van Rooyen 65-69-73—207
Bronson Burgoon 65-68-74—207
Robert MacIntyre 69-68-71—208
Michael Kim 67-69-72—208
Seamus Power 67-70-72—209
Andrew Landry 65-72-72—209
Michael Gligic 65-71-73—209
Nelson Ledesma 69-67-74—210
Ben Martin 67-67-76—210
Chris Baker 67-70-74—211
Nate Lashley 68-68-75—211
Rafael Campos 66-70-77—213
