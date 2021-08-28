PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Caves Valley Golf Club
|Owings Mills, Md.
|Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|Second Round (Completion)
Bryson DeChambeau 68-60_128
Patrick Cantlay 66-63_129
Jon Rahm 64-66_130
Sungjae Im 67-65_132
Sergio Garcia 65-67_132
Hudson Swafford 67-66_133
Abraham Ancer 66-67_133
Rory McIlroy 64-70_134
Sam Burns 64-70_134
Sebastián Muñoz 67-68_135
Lucas Glover 68-67_135
Erik van Rooyen 67-68_135
Aaron Wise 69-66_135
Xander Schauffele 67-68_135
Paul Casey 68-68_136
Hideki Matsuyama 67-69_136
Alex Noren 71-66_137
Kevin Na 72-65_137
Charl Schwartzel 71-66_137
Harold Varner III 67-70_137
Dustin Johnson 67-70_137
Brooks Koepka 70-67_137
Brian Harman 69-69_138
K.H. Lee 69-69_138
Jhonattan Vegas 69-70_139
Maverick McNealy 69-70_139
Matt Jones 69-70_139
Harris English 69-70_139
Justin Thomas 68-71_139
Shane Lowry 71-68_139
Webb Simpson 67-72_139
Daniel Berger 68-71_139
Scottie Scheffler 73-66_139
Viktor Hovland 70-69_139
Tony Finau 67-72_139
Harry Higgs 72-67_139
Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140
Cam Davis 73-67_140
Mackenzie Hughes 69-71_140
Talor Gooch 69-71_140
Tom Hoge 69-71_140
Corey Conners 70-70_140
Cameron Smith 68-72_140
Charley Hoffman 69-71_140
Jason Kokrak 73-68_141
Jordan Spieth 71-70_141
Lee Westwood 71-70_141
Patton Kizzire 69-72_141
Kevin Streelman 71-70_141
Chris Kirk 71-71_142
Carlos Ortiz 68-74_142
Keith Mitchell 72-70_142
Joaquin Niemann 68-74_142
Billy Horschel 71-72_143
Stewart Cink 69-74_143
Kevin Kisner 72-71_143
Keegan Bradley 67-76_143
Ryan Palmer 68-75_143
Robert Streb 73-71_144
Cameron Champ 70-74_144
Max Homa 72-72_144
Cameron Tringale 73-71_144
Marc Leishman 69-76_145
Russell Henley 72-73_145
Louis Oosthuizen 71-74_145
Si Woo Kim 74-71_145
Phil Mickelson 68-77_145
Branden Grace 75-71_146
Collin Morikawa 72-75_147
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.