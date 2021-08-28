PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

Saturday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Second Round (Completion) Bryson…

Saturday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Second Round (Completion)

Bryson DeChambeau 68-60_128

Patrick Cantlay 66-63_129

Jon Rahm 64-66_130

Sungjae Im 67-65_132

Sergio Garcia 65-67_132

Hudson Swafford 67-66_133

Abraham Ancer 66-67_133

Rory McIlroy 64-70_134

Sam Burns 64-70_134

Sebastián Muñoz 67-68_135

Lucas Glover 68-67_135

Erik van Rooyen 67-68_135

Aaron Wise 69-66_135

Xander Schauffele 67-68_135

Paul Casey 68-68_136

Hideki Matsuyama 67-69_136

Alex Noren 71-66_137

Kevin Na 72-65_137

Charl Schwartzel 71-66_137

Harold Varner III 67-70_137

Dustin Johnson 67-70_137

Brooks Koepka 70-67_137

Brian Harman 69-69_138

K.H. Lee 69-69_138

Jhonattan Vegas 69-70_139

Maverick McNealy 69-70_139

Matt Jones 69-70_139

Harris English 69-70_139

Justin Thomas 68-71_139

Shane Lowry 71-68_139

Webb Simpson 67-72_139

Daniel Berger 68-71_139

Scottie Scheffler 73-66_139

Viktor Hovland 70-69_139

Tony Finau 67-72_139

Harry Higgs 72-67_139

Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140

Cam Davis 73-67_140

Mackenzie Hughes 69-71_140

Talor Gooch 69-71_140

Tom Hoge 69-71_140

Corey Conners 70-70_140

Cameron Smith 68-72_140

Charley Hoffman 69-71_140

Jason Kokrak 73-68_141

Jordan Spieth 71-70_141

Lee Westwood 71-70_141

Patton Kizzire 69-72_141

Kevin Streelman 71-70_141

Chris Kirk 71-71_142

Carlos Ortiz 68-74_142

Keith Mitchell 72-70_142

Joaquin Niemann 68-74_142

Billy Horschel 71-72_143

Stewart Cink 69-74_143

Kevin Kisner 72-71_143

Keegan Bradley 67-76_143

Ryan Palmer 68-75_143

Robert Streb 73-71_144

Cameron Champ 70-74_144

Max Homa 72-72_144

Cameron Tringale 73-71_144

Marc Leishman 69-76_145

Russell Henley 72-73_145

Louis Oosthuizen 71-74_145

Si Woo Kim 74-71_145

Phil Mickelson 68-77_145

Branden Grace 75-71_146

Collin Morikawa 72-75_147

