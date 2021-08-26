CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 7:45 PM

Thursday
At Caves Valley Golf Club
Owings Mills, Md.
Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
Purse: $9.5 Million
First Round

Sam Burns 32-32_64

Jon Rahm 31-33_64

Rory McIlroy 32-32_64

Sergio Garcia 32-33_65

Abraham Ancer 32-34_66

Patrick Cantlay 36-30_66

Harold Varner III 33-34_67

Webb Simpson 34-33_67

Dustin Johnson 34-33_67

Xander Schauffele 34-33_67

Tony Finau 34-33_67

Keegan Bradley 34-33_67

Sebastián Muñoz 34-33_67

Emiliano Grillo 34-33_67

Hudson Swafford 33-34_67

Hideki Matsuyama 32-35_67

Sungjae Im 32-35_67

Erik van Rooyen 33-34_67

Daniel Berger 34-34_68

Joaquin Niemann 35-33_68

Cameron Smith 34-34_68

Ryan Palmer 34-34_68

Phil Mickelson 34-34_68

Paul Casey 34-34_68

Lucas Glover 34-34_68

Carlos Ortiz 36-32_68

Bryson DeChambeau 34-34_68

Justin Thomas 33-35_68

Aaron Wise 34-35_69

Tom Hoge 33-36_69

Stewart Cink 35-34_69

Charley Hoffman 35-34_69

Jhonattan Vegas 34-35_69

Maverick McNealy 36-33_69

Matt Jones 33-36_69

Brian Harman 34-35_69

Marc Leishman 35-34_69

K.H. Lee 33-36_69

Harris English 35-34_69

Mackenzie Hughes 36-33_69

Patton Kizzire 35-34_69

Talor Gooch 34-35_69

Cameron Champ 35-35_70

Corey Conners 36-34_70

Viktor Hovland 34-36_70

Brooks Koepka 34-36_70

Charl Schwartzel 34-37_71

Kevin Streelman 34-37_71

Shane Lowry 34-37_71

Louis Oosthuizen 36-35_71

Chris Kirk 37-34_71

Alex Noren 37-34_71

Jordan Spieth 36-35_71

Billy Horschel 35-36_71

Lee Westwood 37-34_71

Keith Mitchell 37-35_72

Russell Henley 35-37_72

Max Homa 37-35_72

Kevin Kisner 38-34_72

Harry Higgs 36-36_72

Kevin Na 36-36_72

Collin Morikawa 36-36_72

Robert Streb 36-37_73

Scottie Scheffler 37-36_73

Cameron Tringale 39-34_73

Cam Davis 38-35_73

Jason Kokrak 35-38_73

Si Woo Kim 36-38_74

Branden Grace 37-38_75

