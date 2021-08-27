PGA Tour BMW Championship Par Scores

Friday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Second Round Bryson DeChambeau…

Friday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Second Round

Bryson DeChambeau 68-60_128 -16

Patrick Cantlay 66-63_129 -15

Sungjae Im 67-65_132 -12

Sergio Garcia 65-67_132 -12

Hudson Swafford 67-66_133 -11

Rory McIlroy 64-70_134 -10

Sebastián Muñoz 67-68_135 -9

Lucas Glover 68-67_135 -9

Erik van Rooyen 67-68_135 -9

Aaron Wise 69-66_135 -9

Paul Casey 68-68_136 -8

Hideki Matsuyama 67-69_136 -8

Alex Noren 71-66_137 -7

Kevin Na 72-65_137 -7

Charl Schwartzel 71-66_137 -7

Harold Varner III 67-70_137 -7

Dustin Johnson 67-70_137 -7

Brian Harman 69-69_138 -6

K.H. Lee 69-69_138 -6

Jhonattan Vegas 69-70_139 -5

Maverick McNealy 69-70_139 -5

Matt Jones 69-70_139 -5

Harris English 69-70_139 -5

Justin Thomas 68-71_139 -5

Shane Lowry 71-68_139 -5

Webb Simpson 67-72_139 -5

Daniel Berger 68-71_139 -5

Scottie Scheffler 73-66_139 -5

Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140 -4

Cam Davis 73-67_140 -4

Mackenzie Hughes 69-71_140 -4

Talor Gooch 69-71_140 -4

Tom Hoge 69-71_140 -4

Jason Kokrak 73-68_141 -3

Jordan Spieth 71-70_141 -3

Lee Westwood 71-70_141 -3

Patton Kizzire 69-72_141 -3

Kevin Streelman 71-70_141 -3

Chris Kirk 71-71_142 -2

Carlos Ortiz 68-74_142 -2

Keith Mitchell 72-70_142 -2

Billy Horschel 71-72_143 -1

Robert Streb 73-71_144 E

Cameron Champ 70-74_144 E

Marc Leishman 69-76_145 +1

Russell Henley 72-73_145 +1

Branden Grace 75-71_146 +2

Collin Morikawa 72-75_147 +3

The following did not finish round

Jon Rahm

Abraham Ancer

Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Harry Higgs

Corey Conners

Viktor Hovland

Tony Finau

Ryan Palmer

Joaquin Niemann

Cameron Smith

Charley Hoffman

Phil Mickelson

Keegan Bradley

Stewart Cink

Kevin Kisner

Louis Oosthuizen

Max Homa

Cameron Tringale

Si Woo Kim

