Olympic Wrestling Results

Thursday

Men

Freestyle 57kg

Repechage

Georgi Valentinov Vangelov, Bulgaria, def. Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano, Colombia, 6-0, 7-4, Pin.

Thomas Patrick Gilman, United States, def. Gulomjon Abdullaev, Uzbekistan, 11-1, Technical Superiority.

Freestyle 86kg

Repechage

Javrail Shapiev, Uzbekistan, def. Stefan Reichmuth, Switzerland, 4-2, 1-0, Points.

Myles Nazem Amine, San Marino, def. Ali Shabanau, Belarus, 1-0, 1-0, Points.

Freestyle 74kg

1/8 Finals

Frank Chamizo Marquez, Italy, def. Avtandil Kentchadze, Georgia, 2-0, 3-1, Points.

Turan Bayramov, Azerbaijan, def. Vasyl Mykhailov, Ukraine, 1-0, 3-2, Points.

Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, Belarus, def. Jeandry Garzon Caballero, Cuba, 6-2, 6-6, Points.

Kyle Douglas Dake, United States, def. Mostafa Hosseinkhani, Iran, 2-0, 2-0, Points.

Zaurbek Sidakov, ROC, def. Augusto Midana, Guinea-Bissau, 12-2, Technical Superiority.

Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Uzbekistan, def. Franklin Gomez Matos, Puerto Rico, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Amr Reda Ramadan Hussen, Egypt, def. Kamil Rybicki, Poland, 3-1, 3-0, Points.

Daniyar Kaisanov, Kazakhstan, def. Keisuke Otoguro, Japan, 0-2, 2-0, Pin.

Freestyle 125kg

1/8 Finals

Geno Petriashvili, Georgia, def. Diaaeldin Kamal Gouda Abdelmottaleb, Egypt, 3-0, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Deng Zhiwei, China, def. Sergei Kozyrev, ROC, 0-1, 4-0, Points.

Egzon Shala, Kosovo, def. Djahid Berrahal, Algeria, 6-0, Pin.

Amir Hossein Zare, Iran, def. Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi, Ukraine, 5-0, 2-0, Points.

Taha Akgul, Turkey, def. Amarveer Dhesi, Canada, 3-0, 2-0, Points.

Gable Dan Steveson, United States, def. Aiaal Lazarev, Kyrgyzstan, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur, Mongolia, def. Dzianis Khramiankou, Belarus, 4-2, 4-2, Points.

Gennadij Cudinovic, Germany, def. Yusup Batirmurzaev, Kazakhstan, 2-10, Pin.

1/4 Finals

Geno Petriashvili, Georgia, def. Deng Zhiwei, China, 4-0, 1-2, Points.

Amir Hossein Zare, Iran, def. Egzon Shala, Kosovo, 13-2, Technical Superiority.

Women

Freestyle 57kg

Repechage

Khongorzul Boldsaikhan, Mongolia, def. Fatoumata Yarie Camara, Guinea, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Valeria Koblova, ROC, def. Anshu Anshu, India, 1-0, 4-1, Points.

Freestyle 53kg

1/8 Finals

Vinesh Vinesh, India, def. Sofia Magdalena Mattsson, Sweden, 5-0, 2-1, Points.

Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Belarus, def. Andreea Beatrice Ana, Romania, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester, United States, def. Olga Khoroshavtseva, ROC, 3-4, 4-0, Points.

Pang Qianyu, China, def. Laura Herin Avila, Cuba, 2-0, 0-0, Points.

Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres, Ecuador, def. Maria Prevolaraki, Greece, 5-2, 6-2, Points.

Bolortuya Bat Ochir, Mongolia, def. Rckaela Maree Ramos Aquino, Guam, 4-0, Pin.

Roksana Marta Zasina, Poland, def. Tatyana Akhmetova, Kazakhstan, 1-0, 2-2, Points.

Mayu Mukaida, Japan, def. Joseph Emilienne Essombe Tiako, Cameroon, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

1/4 Finals

Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Belarus, def. Vinesh Vinesh, India, 5-2, 4-1, Pin.

