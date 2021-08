Olympic Men’s Handball Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L T Pts France 4 1 0 8 Spain 4 1 0 8…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts France 4 1 0 8 Spain 4 1 0 8 Germany 3 2 0 6 Norway 3 2 0 6 Brazil 1 4 0 2 Argentina 0 5 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts Denmark 4 1 0 8 Egypt 4 1 0 8 Sweden 4 1 0 8 Bahrain 1 4 0 2 Japan 1 4 0 2 Portugal 1 4 0 2

Friday, July 23

Norway 27, Brazil 24

France 33, Argentina 27

Saturday, July 24

Sweden 32, Bahrain 31

Spain 28, Germany 27

Egypt 37, Portugal 31

Denmark 47, Japan 30

Sunday, July 25

France 34, Brazil 29

Germany 33, Argentina 25

Monday, July 26

Denmark 32, Egypt 27

Spain 28, Norway 27

Portugal 26, Bahrain 25

Sweden 28, Japan 26

Tuesday, July 27

Denmark 31, Bahrain 21

Sweden 29, Portugal 28

Wednesday, July 28

Egypt 33, Japan 29

Norway 27, Argentina 23

Spain 32, Brazil 25

France 30, Germany 29

Thursday, July 29

Brazil 25, Argentina 23

Bahrain 32, Japan 30

Friday, July 30

France 36, Spain 31

Egypt 27, Sweden 22

Denmark 34, Portugal 28

Germany 28, Norway 23

Saturday, July 31

Japan 31, Portugal 30

Egypt 30, Bahrain 20

Sunday, August 1

Spain 36, Argentina 27

Norway 32, France 29

Germany 29, Brazil 25

Sweden 33, Denmark 30

Monday, August 2

Quarterfinals

France 42, Bahrain 28

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinals

Spain 34, Sweden 33

Denmark 31, Norway 25

Egypt 31, Germany 26

Thursday, August 5

Semifinals

France 27, Egypt 23

Denmark 27, Spain 23

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal

Gold Medal

Egypt vs Spain 4 a.m.

France vs Denmark 8 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.