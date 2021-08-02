Olympic Athletics Results

Tuesday
Men
1500m
Round 1
Heat 1
1. Ismael Debjani, Belgium, 3:36.00 (Q).
2. Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya, 3:36.01 (Q).
3. Oliver Hoare, Australia, 3:36.09 (Q).
4. Cole Hocker, United States, 3:36.16 (Q).
5. Abdelatif Sadiki, Morocco, 3:36.23 (Q).
6. Michal Rozmys, Poland, 3:36.28 (Q).
7. Josh Kerr, Britain, 3:36.29.
8. Ignacio Fontes, Spain, 3:36.95.
9. Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia, 3:37.78.
10. Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:38.02.
11. Amos Bartelsmeyer, Germany, 3:38.36.
12. Istvan Szogi, Hungary, 3:38.79.
13. Abraham Guem, South Sudan, 3:40.86.
14. Alexis Miellet, France, 3:41.23.
15. Adam Ali Musab, Qatar, 3:42.55.
16. Felisberto de Deus, Timor-Leste, 3:51.03.
Heat 2
1. Abel Kipsang, Kenya, 3:40.68 (Q).
2. Matthew Centrowitz, United States, 3:41.12 (Q).
3. Jake Wightman, Britain, 3:41.18 (Q).
4. Azeddine Habz, France, 3:41.24 (Q).
5. Samuel Zeleke, Ethiopia, 3:41.63 (Q).
6. Charles Grethen, Luxembourg, 3:41.90 (Q).
7. Jye Edwards, Australia, 3:42.62.
8. Sadik Mikhou, Bahrain, 3:42.87.
9. Samuel Tanner, New Zealand, 3:43.22.
10. Ali Idow Hassan, Somalia, 3:43.96.
11. Anass Essayi, Morocco, 3:45.92.
12. Jesus Gomez, Spain, 3:47.27.
13. Thiago Andre, Brazil, 3:47.71.
14. Benjamin Enzema, Equatorial Guinea, 3:48.17.
15. Marcin Lewandowski, Poland, 4:43.96 (qR).
16. Abdirahman Saeed Hassan, Qatar, DNF.
Heat 3
1. Jake Heyward, Britain, 3:36.14 (Q).
2. Teddese Lemi, Ethiopia, 3:36.26 (Q).
3. Stewart McSweyn, Australia, 3:36.39 (Q).
4. Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:36.49 (Q).
5. Robert Farken, Germany, 3:36.61 (Q).
6. Adel Mechaal, Spain, 3:36.74 (Q).
7. Nick Willis, New Zealand, 3:36.88.
8. Andrew Coscoran, Ireland, 3:37.11.
9. Ayanleh Souleiman, Djibouti, 3:37.25.
10. Charles Cheboi Simotwo, Kenya, 3:37.26.
11. Baptiste Mischler, France, 3:37.53.
12. Kalle Berglund, Sweden, 3:49.43.
13. Paulo Amotun Lokoro, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, 3:51.78.
14. Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, DNF.
14. Ronald Musagala, Uganda, DNF.
14. Yared Nuguse, United States, DNS.
