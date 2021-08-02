Olympic Athletics Results

Tuesday Men 1500m Round 1 Heat 1 1. Ismael Debjani, Belgium, 3:36.00 (Q). 2. Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya, 3:36.01 (Q). 3.…

Tuesday

Men

1500m

Round 1

Heat 1

1. Ismael Debjani, Belgium, 3:36.00 (Q).

2. Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya, 3:36.01 (Q).

3. Oliver Hoare, Australia, 3:36.09 (Q).

4. Cole Hocker, United States, 3:36.16 (Q).

5. Abdelatif Sadiki, Morocco, 3:36.23 (Q).

6. Michal Rozmys, Poland, 3:36.28 (Q).

7. Josh Kerr, Britain, 3:36.29.

8. Ignacio Fontes, Spain, 3:36.95.

9. Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia, 3:37.78.

10. Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:38.02.

11. Amos Bartelsmeyer, Germany, 3:38.36.

12. Istvan Szogi, Hungary, 3:38.79.

13. Abraham Guem, South Sudan, 3:40.86.

14. Alexis Miellet, France, 3:41.23.

15. Adam Ali Musab, Qatar, 3:42.55.

16. Felisberto de Deus, Timor-Leste, 3:51.03.

Heat 2

1. Abel Kipsang, Kenya, 3:40.68 (Q).

2. Matthew Centrowitz, United States, 3:41.12 (Q).

3. Jake Wightman, Britain, 3:41.18 (Q).

4. Azeddine Habz, France, 3:41.24 (Q).

5. Samuel Zeleke, Ethiopia, 3:41.63 (Q).

6. Charles Grethen, Luxembourg, 3:41.90 (Q).

7. Jye Edwards, Australia, 3:42.62.

8. Sadik Mikhou, Bahrain, 3:42.87.

9. Samuel Tanner, New Zealand, 3:43.22.

10. Ali Idow Hassan, Somalia, 3:43.96.

11. Anass Essayi, Morocco, 3:45.92.

12. Jesus Gomez, Spain, 3:47.27.

13. Thiago Andre, Brazil, 3:47.71.

14. Benjamin Enzema, Equatorial Guinea, 3:48.17.

15. Marcin Lewandowski, Poland, 4:43.96 (qR).

16. Abdirahman Saeed Hassan, Qatar, DNF.

Heat 3

1. Jake Heyward, Britain, 3:36.14 (Q).

2. Teddese Lemi, Ethiopia, 3:36.26 (Q).

3. Stewart McSweyn, Australia, 3:36.39 (Q).

4. Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:36.49 (Q).

5. Robert Farken, Germany, 3:36.61 (Q).

6. Adel Mechaal, Spain, 3:36.74 (Q).

7. Nick Willis, New Zealand, 3:36.88.

8. Andrew Coscoran, Ireland, 3:37.11.

9. Ayanleh Souleiman, Djibouti, 3:37.25.

10. Charles Cheboi Simotwo, Kenya, 3:37.26.

11. Baptiste Mischler, France, 3:37.53.

12. Kalle Berglund, Sweden, 3:49.43.

13. Paulo Amotun Lokoro, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, 3:51.78.

14. Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, DNF.

14. Ronald Musagala, Uganda, DNF.

14. Yared Nuguse, United States, DNS.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.