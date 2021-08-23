AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .319; Gurriel, Houston, .312; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .309; Mullins, Baltimore, .309; T.Hernández, Toronto, .308; Bogaerts, Boston,…

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .319; Gurriel, Houston, .312; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .309; Mullins, Baltimore, .309; T.Hernández, Toronto, .308; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .303; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .297; France, Seattle, .292; A.Rosario, Cleveland, .289.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Semien, Toronto, 89; Altuve, Houston, 88; Haniger, Seattle, 85; Correa, Houston, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 81; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 78; Olson, Oakland, 78.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 92; Devers, Boston, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 85; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Seager, Seattle, 82; Olson, Oakland, 81; S.Perez, Kansas City, 80.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 145; Mullins, Baltimore, 143; Bichette, Toronto, 138; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 138; Merrifield, Kansas City, 137; Schoop, Detroit, 136; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 135; Semien, Toronto, 133; Bogaerts, Boston, 132; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 130.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Semien, Toronto, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; K.Hernández, Boston, 29; Brantley, Houston, 28; Mancini, Baltimore, 28; Olson, Oakland, 28.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Dalbec, Boston, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 32; Olson, Oakland, 31; Semien, Toronto, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Seattle, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Straw, Cleveland, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Bichette, Toronto, 18; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 18; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17; S.Marte, Oakland, 17; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-6; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.79; G.Cole, New York, 2.92; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Greinke, Houston, 3.43; Berríos, Toronto, 3.52; Ryu, Toronto, 3.54; Irvin, Oakland, 3.57; Flexen, Seattle, 3.65; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.72; Giolito, Chicago, 3.77; Manaea, Oakland, 3.77.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 191; Ray, Toronto, 178; Cease, Chicago, 170; Giolito, Chicago, 169; Montas, Oakland, 161; Rodón, Chicago, 160; Bassitt, Oakland, 154; Manaea, Oakland, 151; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 148; Eovaldi, Boston, 147.

