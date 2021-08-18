Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 61 30 .670 — San Jose (San Francisco) 56…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 61 30 .670 — San Jose (San Francisco) 56 35 .615 5 Modesto (Seattle) 48 43 .527 13 Stockton (Oakland) 38 53 .418 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 39 .567 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 46 45 .505 5½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 39 51 .433 12 Visalia (Arizona) 24 67 .264 27½

___

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game

Modesto 5, San Jose 4

Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10

Fresno 8, Stockton 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno 2 Visala 0

San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 11, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 4, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno at Visala, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fresno at Visala, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

