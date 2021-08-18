Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|61
|30
|.670
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|56
|35
|.615
|5
|Modesto (Seattle)
|48
|43
|.527
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|38
|53
|.418
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|39
|.567
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|46
|45
|.505
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|39
|51
|.433
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|24
|67
|.264
|27½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game
Modesto 5, San Jose 4
Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10
Fresno 8, Stockton 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fresno 2 Visala 0
San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Modesto 11, Stockton 4
Inland Empire 4, Lake Elsinore 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Fresno at Visala, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fresno at Visala, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.