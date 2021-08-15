Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|55
|34
|.618
|5
|Modesto (Seattle)
|46
|43
|.517
|14
|Stockton (Oakland)
|37
|52
|.416
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|37
|.580
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|44
|45
|.494
|7½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|38
|50
|.432
|13
|Visalia (Arizona)
|24
|65
|.270
|27½
___
|Friday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore 3, Visalia 2
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 0
|Saturday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game
Modesto 5, San Jose 4
Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10
Fresno 8, Stockton 1
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.