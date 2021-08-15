Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 60 29 .674 — San Jose (San Francisco) 55…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 60 29 .674 — San Jose (San Francisco) 55 34 .618 5 Modesto (Seattle) 46 43 .517 14 Stockton (Oakland) 37 52 .416 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 37 .580 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 44 45 .494 7½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 38 50 .432 13 Visalia (Arizona) 24 65 .270 27½

___

Friday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore 3, Visalia 2

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 0

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game

Modesto 5, San Jose 4

Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10

Fresno 8, Stockton 1

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

