Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|38
|.553
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|44
|44
|.500
|4½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|42
|43
|.494
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|57
|.313
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|58
|27
|.682
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|52
|33
|.612
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|44
|40
|.524
|13½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|43
|.476
|17½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|38
|49
|.437
|21
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|35
|51
|.407
|23½
___
|Thursday’s Games
St. Lucie 4, Dunedin 1, 1st game
St. Lucie 4, Dunedin 0, 5 innings, 2nd game
Clearwater at Tampa, ppd., 1st game
Clearwater at Tampa, ppd., 2nd game
Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.
Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3
Daytona 10, Jupiter 7
|Friday’s Games
Tampa 6, Clearwater 0, 1st game
Tampa 5, Clearwater 3, 2nd game
Dunedin 2, St. Lucie 0
Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.
Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 1, 2nd game
Lakeland at Palm Beach, susp.
Daytona 3, Jupiter 0
|Saturday’s Games
Clearwater at Tampa, noon
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Clearwater at Tampa, noon
Lakeland at Palm Beach, noon
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.