Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 38 .553 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 44 44 .500 4½ Jupiter (Miami) 42 43 .494 5 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 26 57 .313 20 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 58 27 .682 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 52 33 .612 6 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 44 40 .524 13½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 43 .476 17½ Dunedin (Toronto) 38 49 .437 21 Lakeland (Detroit) 35 51 .407 23½

Thursday’s Games

St. Lucie 4, Dunedin 1, 1st game

St. Lucie 4, Dunedin 0, 5 innings, 2nd game

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd., 1st game

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd., 2nd game

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3

Daytona 10, Jupiter 7

Friday’s Games

Tampa 6, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Tampa 5, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Dunedin 2, St. Lucie 0

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 1, 2nd game

Lakeland at Palm Beach, susp.

Daytona 3, Jupiter 0

Saturday’s Games

Clearwater at Tampa, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clearwater at Tampa, noon

Lakeland at Palm Beach, noon

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

