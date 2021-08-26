Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|50
|45
|.526
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|50
|46
|.521
|½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|48
|50
|.490
|3½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|31
|64
|.326
|19
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|64
|31
|.674
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|59
|36
|.621
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|48
|45
|.516
|15
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|43
|50
|.462
|20
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|43
|55
|.439
|22½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|42
|56
|.429
|23½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
St. Lucie 5, Daytona 3
Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7, 11 innings, 1st Game
Jupiter 4, Palm Beach 0, 2nd Game
Lakeland 12, Dunedin 2
Bradenton at Fort Myers, ppd.
Tampa at Clearwater, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Daytona 9, St. Lucie 5
Clearwater 13, Tampa 6, 7 innnings, 1st game
Clearwater 6, Tampa 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Fort Myers 12, Bradenton 1, 7 innings. 2nd game
Lakeland 3, Dunedin 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Lakeland 7, Dunedin 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 1
|Thursday’s Games
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tampa at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
