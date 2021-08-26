CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | City of Falls Church to require vaccination | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 1:14 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 50 45 .526
Jupiter (Miami) 50 46 .521 ½
Daytona (Cincinnati) 48 50 .490
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 31 64 .326 19
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 64 31 .674
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 59 36 .621 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 48 45 .516 15
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 43 50 .462 20
Dunedin (Toronto) 43 55 .439 22½
Lakeland (Detroit) 42 56 .429 23½

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Lucie 5, Daytona 3

Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7, 11 innings, 1st Game

Jupiter 4, Palm Beach 0, 2nd Game

Lakeland 12, Dunedin 2

Bradenton at Fort Myers, ppd.

Tampa at Clearwater, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona 9, St. Lucie 5

Clearwater 13, Tampa 6, 7 innnings, 1st game

Clearwater 6, Tampa 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Fort Myers 12, Bradenton 1, 7 innings. 2nd game

Lakeland 3, Dunedin 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Lakeland 7, Dunedin 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 1

Thursday’s Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

