Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|51
|33
|.607
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|47
|36
|.566
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|37
|46
|.446
|13½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|58
|.310
|25
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|49
|34
|.595
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|45
|38
|.542
|4½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|42
|41
|.506
|7½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|29
|55
|.345
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|60
|23
|.723
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|42
|42
|.500
|18½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|38
|45
|.458
|22
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|50
|.405
|26½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Fredericksburg 4
Carolina 6, Kannapolis 4
Salem 5, Lynchburg 3
Charleston 4, Augusta 2
Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 8
Down East at Delmarva, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1
Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0
Salem 5, Lynchburg 4
Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game
Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50
Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1
Charleston 8, Augusta 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
