Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 10:59 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 33 .607
Down East (Texas) 47 36 .566
Fayetteville (Houston) 37 46 .446 13½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 58 .310 25
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 49 34 .595
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 38 .542
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 41 .506
Fredericksburg (Washington) 29 55 .345 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 23 .723
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 42 42 .500 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 45 .458 22
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 50 .405 26½

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Fredericksburg 4

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 4

Salem 5, Lynchburg 3

Charleston 4, Augusta 2

Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 8

Down East at Delmarva, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game

Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1

Charleston 8, Augusta 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

