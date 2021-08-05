High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|41
|39
|.512
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|37
|44
|.457
|16
|Wilmington (Washington)
|33
|48
|.407
|20
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|49
|.380
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|57
|24
|.704
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|50
|31
|.617
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|42
|38
|.525
|14½
|Hickory (Texas)
|37
|43
|.463
|19½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|44
|.457
|20
|Asheville (Houston)
|33
|45
|.423
|22½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|49
|.395
|25
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Hickory 2
Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 7
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Bowling Green 7, Wilmington 1
Jersey Shore 2, Aberdeen 1
Greenville 5, Rome 4
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory 7, Greensboro 0
Winston-Salem 11, Asheville 6
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3
Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 1
Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 3
Greenville 4, Rome 0
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
