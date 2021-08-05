High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 28 .654 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 41…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 28 .654 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 41 39 .512 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 44 .457 16 Wilmington (Washington) 33 48 .407 20 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 49 .380 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 57 24 .704 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 50 31 .617 7 Greenville (Boston) 42 38 .525 14½ Hickory (Texas) 37 43 .463 19½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 44 .457 20 Asheville (Houston) 33 45 .423 22½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 32 49 .395 25

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Hickory 2

Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 7

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Bowling Green 7, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 2, Aberdeen 1

Greenville 5, Rome 4

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greensboro 0

Winston-Salem 11, Asheville 6

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 1

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 3

Greenville 4, Rome 0

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

