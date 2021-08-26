CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 37 .622
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50 47 .515 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 44 52 .458 16
Wilmington (Washington) 43 55 .439 18
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 37 60 .381 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 30 .697
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 61 38 .616 8
Greenville (Boston) 53 45 .541 15½
Hickory (Texas) 44 52 .458 23½
Asheville (Houston) 42 52 .447 24½
Rome (Atlanta) 43 55 .439 25½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 37 61 .378 31½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 4

Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0

Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4

Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Thursday’s Games

Asheville 4, Greesboro 2

Winston-Salem 11, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 12, Brooklyn 5

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 5

Greenville 10, Hickory 2

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Friday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up