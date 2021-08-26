High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 37 .622 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 37 .622 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50 47 .515 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 44 52 .458 16 Wilmington (Washington) 43 55 .439 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 37 60 .381 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 30 .697 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 61 38 .616 8 Greenville (Boston) 53 45 .541 15½ Hickory (Texas) 44 52 .458 23½ Asheville (Houston) 42 52 .447 24½ Rome (Atlanta) 43 55 .439 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 37 61 .378 31½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 4

Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0

Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4

Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Thursday’s Games

Asheville 4, Greesboro 2

Winston-Salem 11, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 12, Brooklyn 5

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 5

Greenville 10, Hickory 2

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Friday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.