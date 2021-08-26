High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|61
|37
|.622
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|50
|47
|.515
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|44
|52
|.458
|16
|Wilmington (Washington)
|43
|55
|.439
|18
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|60
|.381
|23½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|69
|30
|.697
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|61
|38
|.616
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|53
|45
|.541
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|44
|52
|.458
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|42
|52
|.447
|24½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|43
|55
|.439
|25½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|37
|61
|.378
|31½
|Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game
Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game
Greesboro 12, Asheville 4
Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0
Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4
Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings
Bowling Green 8, Rome 6
|Thursday’s Games
Asheville 4, Greesboro 2
Winston-Salem 11, Hudson Valley 4
Aberdeen 12, Brooklyn 5
Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 5
Greenville 10, Hickory 2
Bowling Green 2, Rome 1
|Friday’s Games
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
