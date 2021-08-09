Full crowd allowed for PSG’s home league game on Saturday

PARIS (AP) — A capacity crowd will be allowed for Paris Saint-Germain’s first home game of the season against Strasbourg…

PARIS (AP) — A capacity crowd will be allowed for Paris Saint-Germain’s first home game of the season against Strasbourg in the French league on Saturday.

PSG said Monday that the Paris prefecture had approved 49,700 fans at Parc des Princes, in accordance with coronavirus health and safety measures.

Every spectator must abide by France’s virus Pass, which came into effect on Monday.

Fans must have proof of full vaccination, proof they have had COVID-19 and are no longer contagious, or a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of entry.

EU citizens must show a European vaccination certificate or negative PCR/antigen results. Non-EU citizens are required to have a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of their visit.

The virus pass is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get the vaccine and to slow down infections.

More than 36 million people in France, 54% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

