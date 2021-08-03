France 3, Poland 2 (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9) France_Spiker-E. Ngapeth (16-28), J. Patry (19-34), N. le Goff (6-11) (won-total…

France 3, Poland 2 (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9)

France_Spiker-E. Ngapeth (16-28), J. Patry (19-34), N. le Goff (6-11) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (2-15), A. Brizard (4-13), T. Clevenot (2-7), E. Ngapeth (1-9), J. Patry (2-11), N. le Goff (5-28); Server-B. Chinenyeze (0-16), A. Brizard (2-18), T. Clevenot (0-19), Y. Louati (0-5), E. Ngapeth (0-16), J. Patry (0-14), K. Tillie (0-3), N. le Goff (0-10); Scorer-J. Patry (21-59).

Poland_Spiker-B. Kurek (25-39), W. Leon Venero (28-41), K. Semeniuk (3-6) (won-total attempts); Blocker-F. Drzyzga (2-10), B. Kurek (1-13), M. Bieniek (2-23), W. Leon Venero (0-4), A. Sliwka (0-3), P. Nowakowski (1-18); Server-F. Drzyzga (0-15), L. Kaczmarek (0-4), B. Kurek (0-21), M. Bieniek (1-17), J. Kochanowski (0-4), M. Kubiak (0-5), W. Leon Venero (1-19), A. Sliwka (0-5), P. Nowakowski (0-10), K. Semeniuk (0-3); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (29-64).

Referees_Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.