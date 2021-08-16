CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Forest fire smoke knocks out practice for CFL’s Stampeders

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 3:49 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Stampeders of the CFL canceled outdoor practice Monday because of smoke from forest fires.

The city’s air quality health index was 8 on a scale of 1 to 10 and deemed high risk for outdoor activities.

There were 64 active fires burning in southeast British Columbia as well as another four west and northwest of Calgary.

Rain was forecast for late Monday and Tuesday, so the Stampeders may get back on the McMahon Stadium field Tuesday under clearer skies.

The Stampeders (0-2) are home Friday against the Montreal Alouettes.

