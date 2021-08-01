2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 9:44 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 44 34 .564
Arkansas (Seattle) 41 36 .532
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 37 .526 3
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 40 37 .519
Springfield (St. Louis) 30 48 .385 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 47 31 .603
Midland (Oakland) 40 38 .513 7
San Antonio (San Diego) 37 40 .481
Corpus Christi (Houston) 35 43 .449 12
Amarillo (Arizona) 33 44 .429 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas 8, Wichita 4

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2

San Antonio at Amarillo, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Midland 6, Tulsa 4

Wichita 11, Northwest Arkansas 10

Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 1

Springfield 7, Arkansas 1, 1st game

Springfield 4, Arkansas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Amarillo 4, San Antonio 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Aamrillo 2, San Antonio 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 2, 6:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

