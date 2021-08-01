Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|44
|34
|.564
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|41
|36
|.532
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|37
|.526
|3
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|40
|37
|.519
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|30
|48
|.385
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|40
|38
|.513
|7
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|37
|40
|.481
|9½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|35
|43
|.449
|12
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|33
|44
|.429
|13½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas 8, Wichita 4
Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2
San Antonio at Amarillo, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Midland 6, Tulsa 4
Wichita 11, Northwest Arkansas 10
Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 1
Springfield 7, Arkansas 1, 1st game
Springfield 4, Arkansas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Amarillo 4, San Antonio 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Aamrillo 2, San Antonio 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 2, 6:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.