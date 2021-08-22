Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|57
|39
|.594
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|52
|43
|.542
|5
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|51
|45
|.531
|6
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|49
|46
|.516
|7½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|35
|61
|.365
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|55
|40
|.579
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|47
|49
|.490
|8½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|45
|50
|.474
|10
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|44
|52
|.458
|11½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|43
|52
|.453
|12
|Saturday’s Games
Wichita 2, Springfield 0
Amarillo 5, Midland 3
Northwest at Tulsa, ppd.
Arkansas 2, Frisco 1
Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 5
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 2
Midland 3, Amarillo 2
Wichita 11, Springfield 7
Frisco 3, Arkansas 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
