Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 57 39 .594 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 52 43 .542 5 Arkansas (Seattle) 51 45 .531 6 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 49 46 .516 7½ Springfield (St. Louis) 35 61 .365 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 55 40 .579 — Midland (Oakland) 47 49 .490 8½ San Antonio (San Diego) 45 50 .474 10 Corpus Christi (Houston) 44 52 .458 11½ Amarillo (Arizona) 43 52 .453 12

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 2, Springfield 0

Amarillo 5, Midland 3

Northwest at Tulsa, ppd.

Arkansas 2, Frisco 1

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 5

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 2

Midland 3, Amarillo 2

Wichita 11, Springfield 7

Frisco 3, Arkansas 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

