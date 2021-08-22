CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 57 39 .594
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 52 43 .542 5
Arkansas (Seattle) 51 45 .531 6
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 49 46 .516
Springfield (St. Louis) 35 61 .365 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 55 40 .579
Midland (Oakland) 47 49 .490
San Antonio (San Diego) 45 50 .474 10
Corpus Christi (Houston) 44 52 .458 11½
Amarillo (Arizona) 43 52 .453 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 2, Springfield 0

Amarillo 5, Midland 3

Northwest at Tulsa, ppd.

Arkansas 2, Frisco 1

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 5

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 2

Midland 3, Amarillo 2

Wichita 11, Springfield 7

Frisco 3, Arkansas 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up