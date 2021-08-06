Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) Brazil_Spiker-F. Rodrigues (13-23), G. Braga Guimaraes (9-21), R. Montibeller (8-20) (won-total attempts);…

Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16)

Brazil_Spiker-F. Rodrigues (13-23), G. Braga Guimaraes (9-21), R. Montibeller (8-20) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. da Silva (3-8), F. Rodrigues (3-5), G. Braga Guimaraes (3-6), N. Pereira (3-4); Server-A. da Silva (1-16), F. Rodrigues (1-16), M. Silva Carneiro (1-9), N. Pereira (1-2); Scorer-F. Rodrigues (17-44).

South Korea_Spiker-Kim Y. (10-27), Park J. (10-33) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Kim H. (0-4), Kim S. (1-4), Kim Y. (0-1), Lee S. (0-3), Park E. (0-4), Park J. (0-4), Yang H. (2-9); Server-An H. (0-2), Jeong J. (0-1), Kim H. (1-7), Kim S. (0-6), Kim Y. (0-9), Lee S. (0-3), Park E. (0-2), Park J. (0-5), Pyo S. (0-1), Yang H. (0-7), Yeum H. (1-7); Scorer-Kim Y. (10-37).

Referees_Luis Gerardo Macias, Mexico. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

