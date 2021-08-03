Argentina 3, Italy 2 (25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 12-15) Argentina_Spiker-S. Sole (8-17), B. Lima (12-27), E. Palacios (14-24) (won-total attempts);…

Argentina_Spiker-S. Sole (8-17), B. Lima (12-27), E. Palacios (14-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. de Cecco (0-8), S. Sole (1-14), M. Ramos (0-1), A. Loser (1-15), B. Lima (0-11), F. Conte (2-10), E. Palacios (2-8); Server-L. de Cecco (1-14), S. Sole (0-19), A. Loser (0-11), F. Pereyra (0-1), B. Lima (2-14), F. Conte (0-22), C. Poglajen (0-5), E. Palacios (2-12); Scorer-F. Conte (19-67).

Italy_Spiker-I. Zaytsev (7-16), O. Juantorena (19-32), A. Michieletto (17-36) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S. Giannelli (2-10), I. Zaytsev (1-10), G. Galassi (2-11), S. Anzani (1-8), O. Juantorena (2-9), A. Michieletto (2-5), L. Vettori (3-6); Server-S. Giannelli (0-17), I. Zaytsev (0-9), G. Galassi (2-17), M. Piano (0-9), S. Anzani (0-5), R. Sbertoli (0-5), O. Juantorena (1-21), A. Michieletto (2-14), L. Vettori (0-11); Scorer-O. Juantorena (22-62).

Referees_Vladimir Simonovic, Serbia. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

