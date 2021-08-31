CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
American defender Richards loaned to Hoffenheim by Bayern

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 3:34 PM

American Chris Richards agreed Tuesday to a new contract with Bayern Munich that runs until 2025, and the 21-year-old defender was loaned to Hoffenheim for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Richards, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, joined Bayern Munich from the academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team in 2018.

He made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern on June 20, 2020, then made three Bundesliga and three Champions League appearances for Bayern in the first half of last season. He was loaned to Hoffenheim for the second half of the season and made 10 Bundesliga and two Europa League appearances.

“We’re very pleased with how Chris Richards has developed with us,” Bayern board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzić said in a statement. “Chris is a young player who will now gain further Bundesliga experience at Hoffenheim, which is exactly what he needs.”

Richards made his U.S. national team debut last November and has three international appearances.

