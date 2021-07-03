Wimbledon Results

Saturday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships…

Saturday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego (23), Italy, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (16), Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 7-5.

Coco Gauff (20), United States, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

Paula Badosa (30), Spain, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, 6-4, 0-0, ret.

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (15), New Zealand, 6-3, 1-6, 13-12 (6).

Luke Saville and Max Purcell (16), Australia, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Monica Niculescu and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Mona Barthel and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Sania Mirza, India, 6-4, 6-3.

