Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-1, 6-0.

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2), France, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-1, 6-3.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, and David Pel, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Aidan Mchugh and Alastair Gray, Britain, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Monica Niculescu and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo and Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 9-7.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, India, def. Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

