The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 3:46 AM

United States 18, ROC 5

United States 5 4 6 3 18
ROC 1 2 1 1 5

First Quarter_1, United States, M. Fischer, 5:50. 2, United States, A. Williams, 4:38. 3, ROC, E. Ivanova, 2:35 (PP). 4, United States, S. Haralabidis, 2:20. 5, United States, K. Gilchrist, 1:45. 6, United States, S. Haralabidis, 0:34.

Second Quarter_7, United States, P. Hauschild, 6:17 (PP). 8, United States, M. Steffens, 4:40. 9, ROC, A. Simanovich, 4:16 (PP). 10, ROC, E. Prokofyeva, 3:37 (PP). 11, United States, M. Steffens, 1:08 (PP). 12, United States, R. Fattal, 0:26.

Third Quarter_13, United States, M. Musselman, 6:11. 14, United States, M. Steffens, 5:32. 15, United States, M. Steffens, 4:52. 16, United States, S. Haralabidis, 4:18 (PP). 17, United States, P. Hauschild, 1:41. 18, ROC, A. Serzhantova, 1:20 (PP). 19, United States, J. Neushul, 0:51.

Fourth Quarter_20, United States, M. Fischer, 6:22. 21, ROC, A. Simanovich, 4:37. 22, United States, S. Haralabidis, 3:20 (PP). 23, United States, P. Hauschild, 0:37.

Exclusions_United States 8 (M. Fischer 1, M. Musselman 1, M. Steffens 1, A. Williams 1, K. Gilchrist 2, M. Seidemann 2); ROC 7 (M. Bersneva 1, E. Ivanova 1, A. Simanovich 1, E. Soboleva 1, A. Timofeeva 1, V. Vakhitova 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; ROC None.

Penalty Fouls_United States None; ROC None.

Ejections_United States None; ROC None.

Referees_Alessandro Severo, Italy. Xevi Buch, Spain. Ilja Hoepelman, International Swimming Federation. Richard Papazian, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

