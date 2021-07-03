Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 27 22 .551 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 27 22 .551 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 27 23 .540 ½ Round Rock (Texas) 27 23 .540 ½ El Paso (San Diego) 22 27 .449 5 Albuquerque (Colorado) 17 33 .340 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 33 17 .660 — Tacoma (Seattle) 26 22 .542 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 23 26 .469 9½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 27 .460 10 Sacramento (San Francisco) 22 27 .449 10½

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 8

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 3

Reno 8, Tacoma 5

Sacramento 10, Las Vegas 2

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 2, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4

Reno 2, Tacoma 1

Sacramento 12, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Tacoma, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

