Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 2:00 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 27 22 .551
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 27 23 .540 ½
Round Rock (Texas) 27 23 .540 ½
El Paso (San Diego) 22 27 .449 5
Albuquerque (Colorado) 17 33 .340 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 33 17 .660
Tacoma (Seattle) 26 22 .542 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 23 26 .469
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 27 .460 10
Sacramento (San Francisco) 22 27 .449 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 8

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 3

Reno 8, Tacoma 5

Sacramento 10, Las Vegas 2

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 2, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4

Reno 2, Tacoma 1

Sacramento 12, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Tacoma, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

