Triple-A West Glance

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|23
|.540
|½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|27
|23
|.540
|½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|22
|27
|.449
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|17
|33
|.340
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|23
|26
|.469
|9½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|27
|.460
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|27
|.449
|10½
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 11, Salt Lake 8
Albuquerque 6, El Paso 3
Reno 8, Tacoma 5
Sacramento 10, Las Vegas 2
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 2, Oklahoma City 1
Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4
Reno 2, Tacoma 1
Sacramento 12, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Tacoma, 3:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
