The Latest: German official criticizes UEFA for fan numbers

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 5:06 AM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Germany’s interior minister says it was “absolutely irresponsible” for UEFA to allow more than 40,000 fans into Wembley Stadium to watch England play Germany in London at the European Championship.

The crowd of 41,973 at Tuesday’s match was the biggest in Britain since the pandemic began and came while the more contagious delta variant is fueling a significant increase in new cases in the country.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is also responsible for sports. He was asked about the attendance for the match and about the prospect of more fans attending the semifinals and final a Wembley.

He says “I think this UEFA position is absolutely irresponsible.”

Seehofer adds that he thinks money is driving the decision “and commerce must not outshine the protection of the population against infection.”

He also appealed to UEFA “not to push this off on local health authorities” and says the governing body of European soccer should say “we don’t want it this way and we’re reducing the numbers of spectators.”

