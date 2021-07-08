Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » The Latest: 1966 World…

The Latest: 1966 World Cup final to be aired in color

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

England fans can get ready for Sunday’s European Championship final by watching a rerun of their national team’s greatest victory.

It comes with a twist.

The 1966 World Cup final that England won over Germany 4-2 in extra time will be shown on Channel 4 on Saturday in color. Channel 4 says that has never been done before.

The broadcaster says the original black-and-white footage has been “restored and colorised” by a production company working with specialists in New Zealand, India, London and the United States.

England will face Italy on Sunday in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

___

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up