Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo
Monday, Jul. 26
0 of 37 events
55 of 92 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|China
|6
|1
|4
|11
|United States
|4
|2
|4
|10
|Russia
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Japan
|5
|1
|0
|6
|South Korea
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Italy
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Australia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|France
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Canada
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Brazil
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Taiwan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Britain
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Serbia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Turkey
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kosovo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Colombia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Georgia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|India
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Romania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Israel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Slovenia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.