Pruett leads Top Fuel qualifying at NHRA Winternationals

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 12:38 AM

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Leah Pruett led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway.

A week after losing in the final round at Sonoma, Pruett had a 3.780-second run at 321.88 mph in the first round of qualifying.

“We’re living up to our expectations and that is being a force to be reckoned with,” Pruett said. “This is a continuation of momentum from Sonoma. We can’t get too excited, but I knew about halfway down the track that we were on a good run. It’s those small little glimpses of success that show us we’re on the right track. This isn’t the Olympics, but we’re after our own gold.”

Blake Alexander topped the Funny Car ladder, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock and Matt Smith led in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Alexander had a 3.961 at 318.84 in a Ford Mustang, Anderson ran a 6.588 at 209.23 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and points leader Smith had a 6.806 at 199.20 on an EBR.

