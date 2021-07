Olympic Tennis Results

Tuesday At Utsubo Tennis Center Tokyo Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at…

Tuesday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Aslan Karatsev (11), ROC, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (12), ROC, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.

Liam Broady, Britain, def. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert (14), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (13), ROC, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Barbora Krejcikova (8), Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Maria Sakkari (14), Greece, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Filip Polasek and Lukas Klein, Slovakia, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 10-5.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Rajeev Ram and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Gael Monfils and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Carla Suarez Navarro and Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Karolina Pliskova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 13-11.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo and Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.

