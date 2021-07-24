2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 1:00 PM

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Serbia 2 0 4
Belgium 1 1 2
Japan 1 1 2
Latvia 1 1 2
Netherlands 1 1 2
Poland 1 1 2
Russia 1 1 2
China 0 2 0

Saturday, July 24

Latvia 21, Poland 14

Serbia 22, China 13

Russia 21, China 13

Serbia 16, Netherlands 15

Belgium 21, Latvia 20

Poland 20, Japan 19 OT

Netherlands 18, Russia 15

Japan 18, Belgium 16 OT

Sunday, July 25

Russia vs Belgium 0235 GMT

Poland vs Serbia 0300 GMT

China vs Latvia 0600 GMT

Serbia vs Belgium 0625 GMT

Russia vs Poland 0940 GMT

Japan vs Netherlands 1005 GMT

Netherlands vs China 1300 GMT

Latvia vs Japan 1325 GMT

Monday, July 26

Belgium vs China 0235 GMT

Serbia vs Japan 0300 GMT

Japan vs Russia 0600 GMT

Latvia vs Serbia 0625 GMT

Netherlands vs Belgium 0940 GMT

Poland vs China 1005 GMT

Russia vs Latvia 1300 GMT

Netherlands vs Poland 1325 GMT

Tuesday, July 27

Belgium vs Poland 0540 GMT

China vs Japan 0605 GMT

Serbia vs Russia 0900 GMT

Latvia vs Netherlands 0925 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1320 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

Semifinal 0830 GMT

Semifinal 0940 GMT

Bronze Medal 1215 GMT

Gold Medal 1325 GMT

Medal Ceremony 1419 GMT

